NJ Panel Says Insurer Needn't Cover Tainted Concrete Claim

By Hope Patti (May 30, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A trucking company's insurer is not obligated to pay a nearly $1 million judgment awarded against its policyholder to a concrete company that received a contaminated batch of concrete materials, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday, finding that the policy's handling of property and completed operations exclusions apply....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS