Ohio Home-Improvement Contractor Hit With $1.8M Fraud Fine

By Ryan Harroff (May 30, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT) -- An Ohio judge fined a home improvement contracting firm and its owner, who was twice found in contempt of court, nearly $1.8 million for defrauding customers and "abusing the mechanic's lien process" by putting collateral claims on houses for work never actually done....

