Firefighter Can't Use Pension To Pay For Family's Insurance

By Celeste Bott (May 30, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A man who served 12 years as a firefighter for an Illinois village cannot tap into village-paid family medical benefit premiums because he was single when his pension was certified and family benefits were not applicable at the time, an Illinois appellate panel ruled....

