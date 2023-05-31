Ex-CEO Can Sue Attys Pro Se But Needs Bolstered Complaint

By James Boyle (May 31, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A former Pennsylvania bottling executive serving 20 years for tax evasion and other crimes can forgo filing fees for his breach-of-contract suit against his defense attorneys but will need to file an amended complaint because the first one is "extremely difficult to decipher," a federal court has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS