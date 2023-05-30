Navarro's Contempt Of Congress Trial Set For September

By Katie Buehler (May 30, 2023, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday set an early September trial date for former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress case, which accuses him of defying a subpoena related to the investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol....

