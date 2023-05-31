California Disbars 2 San Diego Attys Over Criminal Charges

By Chart Riggall (May 31, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it had disbarred two San Diego attorneys, one convicted last year of conspiring with a local rabbi to dodge payment of about $500,000 in income taxes, and the other found to have misused settlement funds and made false 911 calls about the safety of her boyfriend's child....

