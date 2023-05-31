NC Atty, Mazda Drivers Say Mazda Knew Of Oil Leak

By Parker Quinlan (May 31, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A group of Mazda drivers, including a North Carolina attorney, has asked a federal judge not to toss a proposed class action over a leaky valve stem in the engine causing some cars to burn excessive oil, violating both the cars' warranties and federal air emissions standards....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS