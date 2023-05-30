Oil Co. Asks 5th Circ. To Revive Faulty Cement Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (May 30, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas producer urged the Fifth Circuit to revive its lawsuit seeking to hold Lloyd's of London underwriters liable for a settlement it reached with a now-bankrupt oil field services firm over faulty cement, asserting that it proved the underwriters flouted their duty to defend and indemnify....

