Florida Judge Rejects Sanctions For Witness Intimidation

By Carolina Bolado (May 31, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday rejected a motion to sanction a fitness equipment maker's attorney for allegedly intimidating a witness in a dispute with a reseller over imported exercise machines seized at the border, finding that the allegedly improper communications did not "come anywhere close to witness intimidation."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS