'No Mea Culpas': Barney Frank Rejects Bank Failure Blame

By Sarah Jarvis (May 30, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Ex-U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., told a New York State Senate committee on Tuesday that he blames public hysteria surrounding crypto and other bank failures — but not himself — for mass withdrawals that led to the collapse of Signature Bank, where he was formerly a director....

