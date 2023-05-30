Wash. Justice Suggest Limits To Nuisance Standing

By Rachel Riley (May 30, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Washington state Supreme Court justices on Tuesday questioned the potentially far-reaching implications of allowing an animal rights group to bring a public nuisance claim against a wildlife farm for alleged animal cruelty violations, with one justice suggesting it could spawn suits claiming melting ice on Mount Rainier is a "bummer."...

