Sequel Youth Investors Say Greed 'Eviscerated' Their Stake

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 31, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Two investors in youth treatment facilities operator Sequel Youth & Family Services LLC have sued the company in Delaware's Court of Chancery, seeking monetary damages for business changes that allegedly enriched the company's co-founder and controlling shareholder Altamont Capital Partners at the expense of non-voting unitholders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS