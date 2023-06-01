Proposed Maine Law Would Expand Federal Law To Tribes

By Ali Sullivan (June 1, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A new bill out of the Maine Legislature wants to pivot the state away from a decades-old settlement that the tribes in the state say stunts their prosperity, proposing to allow Maine tribes to benefit from federal laws from which they've long been excluded while carving out exceptions for gambling and criminal prosecution....

