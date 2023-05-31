11th Circ. Backs Health Co.'s Win In Worker's Sex Bias Case

By Emmy Freedman (May 31, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a health company's win in a former sales director's lawsuit alleging her supervisor's bias against women cost her her job, saying she failed to rebut the company's argument that it gave her the boot because it was trimming its ranks....

