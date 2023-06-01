EPA Puts $65M Toward Cleaning Up Navajo Uranium Mines

By Caleb Symons (June 1, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is spending another $65 million to clean up former uranium mines on Navajo Nation land, marking the latest investment in efforts to reduce contamination at sites in the Southwest that were tapped during the Cold War....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS