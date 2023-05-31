Mobile-Order Patent Blitz Hits Starbucks, Taco Bell And Others

By Jasmin Boyce (May 31, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A software maker has launched a blitz of litigation in Texas federal court accusing household names like Starbucks, Taco Bell and McDonald's of infringing online-ordering system patents, contending "bigger companies" have ignored its rights to technology capable of tracking a user's location and improving order fulfillment....

