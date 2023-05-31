Christmas Tree Shops Agrees To Rent Payment Escrow

By Rick Archer (May 31, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Christmas Tree Shops got final approval Wednesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to take out $45 million in Chapter 11 financing after resolving objections from landlords concerned the retail chain had not budgeted enough cash to pay its rent....

