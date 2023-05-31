Mont. Justices Uphold Insurer's Win In Landscaping Dispute

By Jennifer Mandato (May 31, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Montana Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a ruling relieving an insurer of covering a general contractor after a couple alleged he failed to uphold their buy-sell agreement following a landscaper's accusations that he wasn't paid for his work, finding the allegations didn't trigger coverage under a liability policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS