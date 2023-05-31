NC Manufacturer To Disband Amid Mountain Of Benzene Suits

By Hayley Fowler (May 31, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A former manufacturing giant with deep roots in North Carolina is looking to dissolve amid an onslaught of litigation over purported exposure to the cancer-causing chemical compound benzene, saying insurance won't cover the suits and its liabilities now far exceed its assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS