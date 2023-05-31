7th Circ. Considers Trial Over PayPal Arbitration Acceptance

By Lauraann Wood (May 31, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday seemed unsure whether it should send a woman's lawsuit challenging the way PayPal distributes charitable donations back for a trial over whether she agreed to arbitrate her disputes, signaling that both she and PayPal lack details that would have helped resolve the issue....

