Wells Fargo To Pay Oxy $38M In Botched Contract Suit

By Sydney Price (May 31, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court issued a final judgment Wednesday ordering Wells Fargo Bank NA to pay $38 million in damages — almost $20 million more than the estimate the bank submitted — to Occidental Petroleum after failing to execute a series of securities sales on its behalf in January 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS