Judge Asks If Anti-DEI Bill Moots Texas A&M Bias Suit

By Catherine Marfin (May 31, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Houston federal judge on Wednesday asked the parties in an employment discrimination suit against Texas A&M University whether the case is now moot due to the Texas Legislature passing a bill banning diversity and inclusion offices and policies at higher education institutions, saying it might cure the alleged problems....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS