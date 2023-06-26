$787M Fox Deal Leaves Dominion Flush As Next Suits Loom

By Chris Villani (June 26, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Dominion Voting Systems' massive settlement with Fox Corp. denied First Amendment observers an in-court showdown, but experts say it does give the Denver-based company confidence it can clear the high legal bar in defamation cases, and 787 million reasons to feel good about the cases still to come....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS