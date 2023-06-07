Checkmate In Chess Battle Could Hinge On Anti-SLAPP Laws

By Elaine Briseño (June 7, 2023, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The heated legal battle between top chess players Hans Moke Niemann and Sven Magnus Carlsen, which in October spilled off the board and into court following public allegations that Niemann is a cheater, may hinge on which state's anti-SLAPP laws should apply, Missouri or Connecticut....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS