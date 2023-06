Mortgage Lender Can't Duck Suit Over Rival's Trade Secrets

By Adam Lidgett (June 1, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss Paramount Residential Mortgage Group's suit claiming it lost at least $3 million after a rival raided several of its employees, saying it adequately laid out a "laundry list" of trade secrets its rival allegedly misappropriated....

