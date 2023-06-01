Navarro Says New Contempt Trial Scheduled Too Late

By Katie Buehler (June 1, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday launched his third bid to dismiss contempt of Congress charges for allegedly defying a subpoena related to the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, claiming prosecutors have missed the deadline to bring his case to trial....

