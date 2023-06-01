No Loss Shown In Mich. Preschool Zoning Spat, Judge Says

By Isaac Monterose (June 1, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has sided with a Michigan township in a lawsuit over a denied permit application for a new preschool, ruling the school site's owner failed to show there was a "constitutionally protected interest" for the special use of its property and that the permit denial counted as a taking....

