Denver Nuggets Owner Says TV Host's Bias Suit Falls Flat

By Renee Hickman (June 1, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The parent company of cable and satellite channel Altitude and the NBA's Denver Nuggets has asked a Colorado federal judge for a summary judgment in a lawsuit from announcer Todd Romero, who sued for race, age and disability discrimination, calling him a "role player" who misconstrued his place on the broadcast team....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS