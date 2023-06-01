Gov't Told To Keep Fighting 'Unexpected' HIV Patent Loss

By Jasmin Boyce (June 1, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The International Planned Parenthood Federation and more than 30 other organizations have thrown their support behind the U.S. government after a Delaware federal jury invalidated three federal patents on HIV treatments and cleared drugmaker Gilead of infringement claims, arguing that the government must "continue to press its case" through an appeal or other means....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS