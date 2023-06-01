LA Shelter Volunteer Gets $6.8M In Dog Mauling Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (June 1, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury has awarded a volunteer at one of the city's animal shelters $6.8 million in a suit alleging she was mauled by an aggressive German Shepherd, finding the city had been negligent and failed to warn her about the dog....

