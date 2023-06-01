6th Circ. Affirms Insurer Win In False Ad Suit Coverage Spat

By Danielle Ferguson (June 1, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday dealt a win to insurance companies claiming they shouldn't have to defend a Michigan coffee company accused of falsely advertising that its coffee came from the Kona region in Hawaii, saying the underlying complaint didn't allege claims that triggered coverage....

