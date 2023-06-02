9th Circ. Rejects Ariz. Racetrack's COVID Coverage Appeal

By Riley Murdock (June 2, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit sided with an AIG unit in a COVID-19 pandemic coverage appeal from the owner of an Arizona horse racing track, finding the company's policy contained a contaminant exclusion that barred coverage for all claims related to viruses....

