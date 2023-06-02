Meet The Texas Prosecutors In Paxton's Impeachment Trial

By Lauren Castle (June 2, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- To make its impeachment case against suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state House has turned to a pair of high-powered attorneys in Houston with a history of representing notable clients, from former politicians and athletes to the accounting firm in the Enron scandal and the cult leader at the Waco standoff....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS