Diversified And EQT Can't Escape W.Va. Unplugged Wells Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 2, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Diversified Energy Co. can't evade landowners' claims alleging it and other gas companies failed to decommission thousands of West Virginia wells, after a federal judge rejected the company's contention that thousands of mineral owners could lose out on relief if not included in the proposed class....

