Insurance Group Urges 1st Circ. To Back Recoupment Ruling

By Hope Patti (June 2, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- An insurance trade group asked the First Circuit to affirm a Massachusetts federal court's ruling that Berkley National Insurance is entitled to recoup costs it incurred in defending and settling a man's foot infection claims, saying an insurer cannot be expected to defend and indemnify a policyholder for noncovered claims....

