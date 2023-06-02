FTC's Khan Accused Of 'Abuse Of Power' In House Probe

By Lauren Berg (June 1, 2023, 11:23 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability announced Thursday that it is opening an investigation into allegations the Federal Trade Commission, under the leadership of Chair Lina Khan, is "abusing its power and disregarding the rule of law."...

