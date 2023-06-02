Facebook Slips DC's Privacy Suit Over Apps' Data Harvesting

By Allison Grande (June 2, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Superior Court judge has freed Facebook from a lawsuit brought by the district's attorney general in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, finding that the social media giant hadn't misled users about its third-party app monitoring practices or its "swift" response to the sprawling data misuse incident....

