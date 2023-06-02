Wash. Fish Hatchery Dispute Headed For Resolution

By Crystal Owens (June 2, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Washington state wildlife officials and a nonprofit have reached an agreement in a case that sought to prevent the release of millions of hatchery-raised fish into the Puget Sound, saying in a proposed consent decree that a settlement would release all alleged Endangered Species Act violations from the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS