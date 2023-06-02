ATM Maker Diebold Nixdorf Gets OK For $1.25B Ch. 11 Loan

By Rick Archer (June 2, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday gave ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf approval to take out $1.25 billion in Chapter 11 financing after being told the deal is needed to consolidate the debt that will remain after its proposed $2.1 billion equity-swap reorganization....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS