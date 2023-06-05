Texas Justices Say Austin Immune In Woman's Sidewalk Suit

By Mike Curley (June 5, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has found the city of Austin is immune to claims from a woman who says she was injured after falling where the city had allowed a sidewalk cafe, overturning an appeals court judgment that allowed her claims to go forward....

