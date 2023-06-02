Top Texas Court To Review Atty's Libel Suit Against Paper

By Tom Lotshaw (June 2, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to consider if a former Polk County assistant district attorney's libel suit against a local newspaper for an article linking him to the prosecution of wrongly convicted murderer Michael Morton should be thrown out under the Lone Star State's anti-SLAPP law....

