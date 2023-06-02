7th Circ. Blasts Atty's 'Frivolous' Bribery Case Appeal

By Lauraann Wood (June 2, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has put a lawyer on notice for filing a "frivolous" appeal on behalf of a sweepstakes gaming business owner facing bribery charges, ruling that the entrepreneur can't invoke constitutional immunity in the matter and ordering the attorney to tell the court why he shouldn't face discipline....

