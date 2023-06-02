Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Held 'Hostage' By Trial Delays

By Catherine Marfin (June 2, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has accused her record label of holding her "hostage" in a dispute over her 2021 project "Something for Thee Hotties," saying that the label's motion to push back case deadlines for the second time in two months is a strategy to delay trial....

