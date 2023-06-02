Hershey, Ex-Worker Settle Protective Gear Pay Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (June 2, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Hershey and a former employee signaled Friday that they've settled their dispute in a case accusing the candy company of failing to properly pay certain workers to put on and remove protective gear, prompting an Illinois federal judge to dismiss the case....

