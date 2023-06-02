7th Circ. Affirms End Of Hospitals' $85M COVID Coverage Bid

By Ganesh Setty (June 2, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin-based health care network cannot get full coverage for $85 million in losses it incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday, rejecting the network's argument that its policy's additional coverage section created ambiguity in a general coverage provision....

