5th Circ. Backs Removal To Ecuador After 1-Letter Misspelling

By Craig Clough (June 2, 2023, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday affirmed a lower court's ruling that a man from Ecuador can be removed in absentia after he submitted an address with one incorrect letter, saying he forfeited his right to the hearing even if the misspelling wasn't his fault because he signed key forms containing the error....

