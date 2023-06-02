Asset Seizure Targets Offices Linked To Consumer Debt Firm

By Daniel Connolly (June 2, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Under a police watch, a bankruptcy trustee and his employees in California seized property from a set of offices on Friday with ties to the now-bankrupt law firm Litigation Practice Group and its leader, disbarred attorney Tony Diab, the firm's court-appointed bankruptcy trustee confirmed....

