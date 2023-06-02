Brad Pitt Lobs Beefed-Up Winery Claims At Angelina Jolie

By Hailey Konnath (June 2, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Brad Pitt has filed a bolstered complaint in his suit accusing Angelina Jolie of going behind his back and selling her share of the winery they co-owned, adding accusations that his ex-wife initially vowed to work with Pitt before acting "vindictively" in the midst of a heated child custody dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS