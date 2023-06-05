Children's Leukemia Charity Sues FTC Over Donation Probe

By Henrik Nilsson (June 5, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Childhood Leukemia Foundation sued the Federal Trade Commission in New Jersey federal court on Friday, alleging that the agency's probe into how the charity allocates millions of dollars in donations is unconstitutional as the FTC's investigative authority only stretches to corporations and not to not-for-profit organizations....

