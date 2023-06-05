Split 6th Circ. Backs Pipeline Operator's Civil Penalty

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 5, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A divided Sixth Circuit rejected Wolverine Pipe Line Co.'s bid to dodge a $66,000 fine imposed by federal regulators, with the majority finding the government didn't abuse its discretion when enforcing rules prescribing how companies must respond to defects in their pipelines. ...

